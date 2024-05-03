Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates to 1,402/$ at the official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The naira traded at a loss at the official market, depreciating to N1,402 against the United States dollar on Thursday.

According to data from the FMDQ exchange securities, the naira dropped by N12 or 0.86 per cent from the N1,390 recorded at the close of trading activity on Tuesday.

There was no trading activity on Wednesday due to the Worker’s Day celebration.

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, the intraday high closed at N1,445 on Thursday weaker than N1,450 on Tuesday. The intraday low also depreciated to N1,299 on Thursday as against N1,200 on Tuesday.

Dollars supply at NAFEX appreciated by 3.1 per cent or $7m to $232 on Thursday from $225.36m recorded on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NGX All-Share index up 0.55%, as Investors Gain N304bn
Next article
Panel uncovers N3.5bn irregularities in Taraba university account
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc,...

Access Bank advocates innovative financing models to realise SDGs

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank has reaffirmed its dedication...

NIN-SIM linkage: Mobile subscribers drop by 5.4 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Active mobile subscriptions in the country...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy

Lifestyle News 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Companies & Markets 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc,...

Access Bank advocates innovative financing models to realise SDGs

Business News 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank has reaffirmed its dedication...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading