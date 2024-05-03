Burna Boy cancels Netherlands’ concert, to refund ticket buyers

May 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning artist, Burna Boy, has cancelled his concert scheduled for June 9th at the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium in the Netherlands.

The musician announced the cancellation of the show on his Instagram account on Thursday, citing the event organizers’ failure to satisfy their contractual commitments.

He stated that ticket buyers would receive a refund from the point of purchase within 30 days.

He wrote, “We regret to inform you that due to a failure by the event organizers to meet their contracted obligations, Burna Boy’s concert at the stadium on June 9th, 2024 has been canceled.

“All ticket buyers will be refunded from the point of purchase within 30 days.

Love you and see you soon [Netherlands and love emojis].”. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...