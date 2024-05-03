Menu
”Avoid EFCC’s trouble” – Cubana Chief Priest advises Nigerians

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has advised Nigerians to avoid getting into trouble with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as it was not a pleasant experience.

The nightlife promoter was accused of abusing the Naira and has been in court to defend himself against the allegation on two occasions – April 17 and May 2. He was admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum after pleading not guilty.

The latest development was Cubana Chief Priest agreeing to settle out of court with the EFCC.

Taking to Instagram after his second appearance in court, Okechukwu wrote, “Court day !! Problem No Good Oh, @officialefcc * No Dey Joke Oh !!!! Better Stay Away From Their Wahala, I’m Sure You Will Not Love To Pass Through This Kinda Stress I’m Passing Through.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
