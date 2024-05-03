Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Access Bank advocates innovative financing models to realise SDGs

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering positive transformation in healthcare across Africa.

This was affirmed at the 2024 Medic West Africa Event, organised by ABCHealth in collaboration with Informa Markets,

The event, which served as a platform for stakeholders across industries deliberate on the theme ‘Healthcare Investments in Africa: Mobilizing the Private Sector to Drive Healthcare Investments in Africa,’ aimed to chart a path through which corporates can leverage innovative financing models and strategic partnerships in fostering the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Also, the discussions explored strategies for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, leveraging technological advancements, as well as enhancing community health initiatives.

Lending his voice to the conversation, Ralph Opara, Group Head, Commercial Banking Division at Access Bank Plc, stressed that, “The government can’t carry the burden of the health sector alone.

“Hence, it is imperative that the private sector explores and implements innovative financing models and strategic partnerships to bridge the healthcare investment gap,” he said.

Speaking further, Opara noted that collaborative effort between the public and private sectors is not only crucial but essential to driving innovation, improving healthcare accessibility, and ensuring sustainable development across the continent.

Walking the talk on partnerships, Access Bank partnered with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), to launch the Adopt-A-Health Facility Program (ADHFP) with the primary aim of delivering, at least, one global standard Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in each of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

So far, the initiative has resulted into over 180 PHCs adopted across the country.

Other notable participants at the event include Mories Atoki, CEO, ABCHealth; Jane Ike-Okoli, Head of Specialised Sectors Business & Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC; Odunayo Sanyo, Executive Director, MTN Foundation; Ibironke Akinmade, Group Head, Health Finance, Sterling Bank, and Zouera Youssoufou, MD/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NIN-SIM linkage: Mobile subscribers drop by 5.4 million
Next article
Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc,...

NIN-SIM linkage: Mobile subscribers drop by 5.4 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Active mobile subscriptions in the country...

Panel uncovers N3.5bn irregularities in Taraba university account

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The visitation panel to the Taraba...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy

Lifestyle News 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Companies & Markets 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc,...

NIN-SIM linkage: Mobile subscribers drop by 5.4 million

Nigeria 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Active mobile subscriptions in the country...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading