Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Wunmi allegedly takes DNA test secretly, repeats it at another centre

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The widow of late singer Mohbad, Wunmi reportedly undertakes a DNA test with the help of a certain actress.

The embattled woman who recently marked her 29th birthday is said to have undertaken a DNA test to confirm the paternity of their child, Liam Light.

According to a controversial blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, her sources revealed that Wunmi undertook the test secretly with a Nollywood actress as a witness.

Wunmi was reported to have taken the test a second time over certain doubts about the initial result at the first DNA test centre.

In a post on Instagram, Stella wrote;

“Late singer Mohbads wife Wunmi has allegedly secretly done two DNA tests with both results not released to the public or to those around her…..

“According to inside sources, all the while that Mohbads father was crying for DNA test to be done, Wunmi aided by a popular Yoruba Nollywood actress secretly did a DNA test and the result of that first test prompted them to do a second secret DNA test recently and the result of that test is with the actress and insiders allege that the result might shock everyone….

“Sources wonder why the result of the two DNA tests have not been made public by the actress and allowing everyone to continue dragging Wunmi to do the test to save face.

“This is hoping that the DNA tests result will be made public to end all the drama that has shifted the focus of who or what killed Mohbad to if little Liam is his child or not.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Man arrested for marrying off underage daughter in Anambra
Next article
Sola Sobowale on drug trafficking allegation, rumored dead in Saudi Arabia
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Phyna’s Alleged Ex Boyfriend Threatens To Expose Her To World If She Talks About Davido

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a recent development, Phyna’s alleged...

Isaac Fayose alleges Wizkid has mental issue, claims Jada P left him

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Isaac Fayose has revealed...

Sola Sobowale on drug trafficking allegation, rumored dead in Saudi Arabia

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Seasoned actress Sola Sobowale has opened...

Man arrested for marrying off underage daughter in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Anambra State Government has arrested...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Phyna’s Alleged Ex Boyfriend Threatens To Expose Her To World If She Talks About Davido

Entertainment 0
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a recent development, Phyna’s alleged...

Isaac Fayose alleges Wizkid has mental issue, claims Jada P left him

Entertainment 0
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Isaac Fayose has revealed...

Sola Sobowale on drug trafficking allegation, rumored dead in Saudi Arabia

Entertainment 0
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Seasoned actress Sola Sobowale has opened...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading