Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Workers’ N615,000 minimum wage, We Are Open to Negotiation, TUC tells FG

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has expressed readiness to negotiate with the government regarding the proposed minimum wage of 615,000 naira. President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, made this statement during an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Osifo emphasized that while the TUC believes 615,000 naira is a fair living wage, they are open to discussions and bargaining with the government. He highlighted that negotiations involve considering counter offers from the government and reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

Despite reassurances from state governors, Osifo noted that many states in Nigeria are still struggling to pay the current minimum wage for workers. He criticized the lack of action by some governors despite their promises during public appearances.

Osifo stressed the importance of the government fulfilling its obligation to workers instead of making excuses. He urged governors to prioritize workers’ needs and find practical solutions to ensure fair compensation.

The TUC president underscored the significance of addressing workers’ wages and cautioned against using inflation concerns as an excuse to neglect fair compensation. He called on governors to fulfill their promises and take proactive steps to improve workers’ welfare.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Daniel Anjorin: Nigerian Govt condoles family of 14-year-old killed in London sword attack
Next article
“President Tinubu’s Administration Spurs Lagos GDP from N27 Trillion to N41 Trillion”
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Assessing Russia and China’s Role in Africa’s Economic Development: Perspectives on Alternative Partnerships”

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
Insights into the Spectrum of Africa's Weaknesses, Strengths and...

Shettima: We won’t blame Buhari’s administration for President Tinubu’s Economic Misfortunes

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Vice President Kashim Shettima's recent statements at the Chronicle...

Analysts See “Exxon Mobil’s $1.28 Billion Asset Sale to Seplat Energy Boost Nigeria’s Lagging Oil Production

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) $1.28 billion asset sale to Seplat...

Wema Bank Celebrates Remarkable Journey Of 79 Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a remarkable celebration of heritage...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading