Workers’ N615,000 minimum wage, We Are Open to Negotiation, TUC tells FG

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has expressed readiness to negotiate with the government regarding the proposed minimum wage of 615,000 naira. President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, made this statement during an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

Osifo emphasized that while the TUC believes 615,000 naira is a fair living wage, they are open to discussions and bargaining with the government. He highlighted that negotiations involve considering counter offers from the government and reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

Despite reassurances from state governors, Osifo noted that many states in Nigeria are still struggling to pay the current minimum wage for workers. He criticized the lack of action by some governors despite their promises during public appearances.

Osifo stressed the importance of the government fulfilling its obligation to workers instead of making excuses. He urged governors to prioritize workers’ needs and find practical solutions to ensure fair compensation.

The TUC president underscored the significance of addressing workers’ wages and cautioned against using inflation concerns as an excuse to neglect fair compensation. He called on governors to fulfill their promises and take proactive steps to improve workers’ welfare.

