Why I said Wizkid disrespected Don Jazzy – Macaroni

Comedian and actor, Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has disclosed his reason for saying Afrobeat music singer, Wizkid, disrespected the Mavin Records boss, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy by calling him an ‘influencer’.

Macaroni stated this on Wednesday during a live show on Wazobia TV in Lagos.

The comedian justified his position on Wizkid that although Don Jazzy is an influencer perhaps ‘the biggest entertainment influencer we have in Africa’, adding that the context in which Wizkid presented him was disrespectful.

He added that Don Jazzy is not just an ordinary influencer, saying the Mavin Records label boss influenced the music industry when he newly came out with Ricardo Banks, Tiwa Salvage, Korede Bello, Dija and up the new crops of music artistes.

Macaroni said, “Don Jazzy is an influencer and perhaps the biggest entertainment influencer we have in Africa. He is such a massive influencer in the entertainment industry, from music to film.

“His impact speaks volumes. So, while Wizkid’s comments about Don Jazzy were a bit disrespectful in context, Don Jazzy’s influence is undeniable.

“Look at when he has been doing it with the likes of D’Banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, De Prince and then to Maving Records when they newly came out with Ricardo Banks, Tiwa Salvage, Korede Bello, Di’ja and up to this new generation.”

He said Don Jazzy has been so successful that there can never be a discussion around shaping the music industry without mentioning him.

The comedian also described Don Jazzy as a champion and great influence whose impact is undeniable on the growth of the music industry.

“Don Jazzy is a champion. Of course, he’s an influencer; he’s a great influencer. He doesn’t do it for just music; he does it for content and films. All you need is just to add Don Jazzy as a collaborator. You don’t even need to have a million followers. If he loves what you have done, he will just accept your request and the millions of followers that he has can see the content.

“But, the way Wizkid worded it (influencer) when he (Wizkid) said “I can’t chat with an influencer.’ That context is what we find disrespectful,” he added.

It was earlier reported that celebrities knocked Wizkid for mocking Davido, and Don Jazzy.

Wizkid, in a series of tweets on Monday, set social media agog when he made a mockery of Davido and Don Jazzy.

As a result of the controversial tweet, Wizkid trended on X. He was number 4 on Nigeria’s X trends.

During exchanges with his followers, Grammy award-winning singer dismissed the successful music producer and label owner, Don Jazzy, as an ‘influencer’, and mocked Davido for his recently leaked viral video where he was seen on his knees crying and begging someone believed to be a female associate.

Among celebrities who have so far condemned Wizkid for mocking the two music heavyweights include popular nightlife king, Cubana Chief Priest.(www.naija247news.com).

