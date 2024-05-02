Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

VJ Adams Opens Up About Relationship Speculations with Actress Bimbo Ademoye

By: The Editor

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Media personality VJ Adams sheds light on the nature of his connection with actress Bimbo Ademoye, addressing long-standing rumors during an interview on Channels Television.

Adams refrains from outright confirmation but subtly hints at indications suggesting a romantic involvement between him and the light-skinned actress. He commends Bimbo’s work ethic, character, and commitment to her family, expressing admiration and respect for her.

Acknowledging the swirling rumors surrounding their alleged romance, VJ Adams suggests that there may be some truth to the speculations. He notes Bimbo’s qualities and attributes, hinting at a deeper connection between them.

While their formal relationship status remains undisclosed, VJ Adams’ remarks and demeanor imply a potential romantic entanglement with Bimbo Ademoye.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
UPDATED: Police parade alleged mastermind of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, 276 others
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

UPDATED: Police parade alleged mastermind of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, 276 others

The Editor The Editor -
Police on Thursday paraded the alleged mastermind of the...

Afro Pop Artist Havens Urges Wizkid and Davido to End Feud for Music Industry Growth

Naija247news Naija247news -
In the midst of the ongoing rivalry between Nigerian...

Nigeria Increases Pay for State Workers by Up to 35% Amid Soaring Living Costs

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Nigeria Raises Civil Servants' Salaries Amid Soaring Living...

Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with Explosive Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
American rapper Kendrick Lamar has responded to Drake's diss...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UPDATED: Police parade alleged mastermind of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, 276 others

Nigeria Police Force 0
Police on Thursday paraded the alleged mastermind of the...

Afro Pop Artist Havens Urges Wizkid and Davido to End Feud for Music Industry Growth

Lifestyle News 0
In the midst of the ongoing rivalry between Nigerian...

Nigeria Increases Pay for State Workers by Up to 35% Amid Soaring Living Costs

Data & News Analysis 0
Nigeria Raises Civil Servants' Salaries Amid Soaring Living...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading