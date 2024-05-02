UPDATED: Police parade alleged mastermind of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, 276 others

Police on Thursday paraded the alleged mastermind of the March 28, 2022 Kaduna-Abuja train attack with 276 other suspected criminals.

The evening train was attacked on March 28, 2022 when kidnappers derailed the train and killed eight people while 62 others were kidnapped following which ransom running into hundreds of millions were paid before Federal Government secured the release of the remaining victims.

Parading the suspects during his visit to Kaduna Police Command on Thursday, Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the arrest of the mastermind followed painstaking efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

He decried the unfettered foray of youths in their 20s into crime and the misuse and abuse of drugs, noting that use of drug contributed to over 80% of crimes perpetrated by youths in the country.

Speaking on the achievements of the Kaduna Police Command since January 2024, the Force PRO said they include arrest of alleged mastermind of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack, Ibrahim Abdullahi aka Mande, who was arrested in Rido.

Also arrested in a separate operation was one of his alleged accomplices in the train attack, Auwal Ayuba.

Ayuba admitted to being involved in the attack on the train under the directive of Mande, noting that after kidnapping the train passengers, they were later on sold to Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

But the suspected gang leader, Abdullahi refuted the allegation, noting that he wasn’t involved and he was not leader of the gang that planned and attacked the train. He also disclaimed the Ayuba, saying that he has never met him before.

The Force PRO added the Kaduna Police arrested Yakubu Saidu, the mastermind and leader of the notorious kidnapping gang that attacked St. Raphael Catholic Church, Fadan Kamanta, Zonkwa where they razed the Priest house leading to the death of Stephen Naaman in the fire with property worth millions, including a Honda vehicle and a motorcycle, were consumed by the fire.

Adejobi said: “On 12th January, 2024, police operatives attached to anti-kidnapping unit of Kaduna State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), based on credible information swooped in and arrested one Ibrahim Abdullahi aka MANDE at Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction. The suspect confessed to being the leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway, ranked among other criminals like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji.

“He had participated in various kidnapping incidents including the kidnapping incident at Greenfield University and he partook in almost all the kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway. On 27th April, 2024, some vigilante members arrested and brought to the station one Auwal Ayuba aged 27, a resident of Kubacha Town suspected of being a kidnapper. After thorough investigation the suspect confessed to being a member of kidnapping gang and has participated in several kidnappings in Kubacha, Jere and Katari axis where many victims were kidnapped.

“On February 29, 2024, vigilant operatives of the Kaduna Command Monitoring Unit conducted a well-coordinated operation at the residence of a suspected kidnapper, one Adamu Abdulwahab, in Ganga Uku Village, Mararaban Jos, which resulted in the apprehension of the suspect and recovery of crucial exhibits, including 1 fabricated cartridge revolver rifle, 1 fabricated pistol, 2 Dane guns, 6 live cartridges, 1 discharged GPRG ammunition, 7 discharged cartridges, 2 SIM cards, 2 Tecno handsets, and 1 bloodstained cutlass.

“It was revealed during investigation that 35-year-old Adamu Abdulwahab, in connivance with other suspects who are currently at large, had kidnapped one Samaila Abdullahi, aged 40, of Keke Kingdom, Mararaban Jos, on February 13, 2024, and forcefully taken him to an unknown destination. Efforts is being intensified to locate and rescue the victim.

“On 12th February, 2024, suspected bandit/gun runner Adamu Shuaibu, aged 35, from Dumale Village under Jere L.G.A. of Kaduna state, was arrested following reliable information available to the police on his involvement in criminal activities within the state, including the supply of arms and ammunition to other criminal suspects. One AK-47 rifle with breach no. 1970/TY 1938 and an empty magazine was recovered from his custody.

“During this period, our proactive measures and relentless pursuit of criminal elements have resulted in remarkable outcomes including the arrest of 81-armed robbery suspects, 40 kidnap suspects, 73 murder/ homicide suspects, 36 rape suspects, 22 suspects involved in cult-related crimes, and 28 suspects engaged in other criminal activities. We have successfully recovered 16 firearms of various types, along with 226 ammunition of diverse calibers.

“Our operations have led to the retrieval of 28 stolen vehicles, over 200 harmful weapons, and 600 bags of fertilizers. A total of N3,350,000 only, previously paid as ransom to kidnappers, has been successfully recovered, while our swift and coordinated efforts have resulted in the safe rescue of 158 kidnapped victims, all of whom have been reunited with their families unharmed.”

