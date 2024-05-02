Sola Sobowale on drug trafficking allegation, rumored dead in Saudi Arabia

May 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Seasoned actress Sola Sobowale has opened up on how she was accused of drug trafficking and how she was rumored to be dead in Saudi Arabia.

Sola shared her thoughts on her experience of being charged with drug trafficking and the ensuing internet rumors that claimed she was arrested and killed in Saudi Arabia.

There were rumors in 2011 that Sobowale was involved in drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia, where she was allegedly detained and killed. Nonetheless, Sobowale flatly refuted these rumors.

In a recent interview, Sobowale opened up about the incident and how it had a significant impact on her life while speaking with media personality Teju Babyface.

Speaking in parts, Sola said, in a viral video;

“They killed me in Saudi Arabia, that I carried cocaine in Saudi Arabia, they got me arrested and there, they amputated my leg, my hand and I said to them ‘Please I’m a star in Nigeria, because of that kuku e pa mi, so they killed me. So when I got to Nigeria at the airport they just went berserk, they said ‘Sola Sobowale is dead now’ and I said ‘Do you believe in abracadabra?’ They said yes. ‘I have commanded everything back that’s why that’s why I’m back.’”

“So when I got to Nigeria, I said ‘Look, I’m alive. I’ve never been to Saudi Arabia. I don’t even know where Saudi Arabia is in the map. So how did I get there? How did they kill me there? So many negative things but to God be the glory, God has compensated me beautifully.” (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...