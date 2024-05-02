Sola Sobowale Dispels Drug Trafficking Rumors in Saudi Arabia

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has set the record straight regarding rumors of her arrest for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia. In a recent episode of the ‘King of Talk’ podcast with Teju Babyface, the 58-year-old actress addressed the negative reports that circulated after she relocated to the United Kingdom to work in menial jobs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sobowale revealed that one particularly damaging rumor claimed she had been killed in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking, with false reports suggesting she had been arrested and subjected to amputation. She emphatically denied the allegations, stating that she had never even been to Saudi Arabia and had no knowledge of drug trafficking.

Reflecting on her decision to pause her acting career to prioritize her children, Sobowale emphasized that she did not expect anything in return. Despite leaving behind a lucrative acting job earning over N5 million monthly in the early 2000s, she chose to pursue menial jobs in England to secure a better future for her children.

Recalling her experiences working under a different identity in England, Sobowale shared a poignant encounter with a former acquaintance who did not recognize her. Despite facing challenges and confusion, she remained steadfast in her determination to build a better future for her family.

Sobowale’s resilience and dedication to her family underscore her unwavering commitment to her children’s future, reflecting the values of sacrifice and perseverance that define her character both on and off the screen.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...