Shettima: We won’t blame Buhari’s administration for President Tinubu’s Economic Misfortunes

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s recent statements at the Chronicle Roundtable hosted by the 21st Century Chronicle have drawn significant scrutiny and criticism, particularly regarding his attempt to absolve the present administration of responsibility for the country’s challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shettima’s assertion that the current administration cannot be blamed for the country’s woes and that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made difficult decisions for the nation’s benefit is met with skepticism. Many argue that leadership involves accountability and that blaming past administrations can be a way to evade responsibility.

Moreover, Shettima’s defense of the removal of fuel subsidies and economic reforms has been met with skepticism and skepticism. While he claims that these decisions were necessary for the country’s economic survival, critics argue that they disproportionately affect the most vulnerable segments of society and have not yielded the promised benefits.

His remarks regarding the Naira’s stability and interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) have also raised eyebrows. Critics question the efficacy of these interventions and argue that they may have unintended consequences, such as exacerbating inequality and undermining economic stability.

Overall, Shettima’s statements have sparked debate and controversy, highlighting the complexities and challenges of governance in Nigeria’s current political and economic landscape.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...