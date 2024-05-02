Rivers crisis: I have made peace between Wike, Odili, says Abe

Former Rivers South-East Senator Facilitates Reconciliation Between Odili and Wike

Former senator Magnus Ngei Abe has revealed his success in reconciling former Rivers State governor Peter Odili and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Abe emphasized his allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, affirming it as his sole political home.

In a Facebook post titled “I HAVE MADE PEACE WITH THE MINISTER OF FCT, AND FORMER GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE,” Abe highlighted his commitment to genuine reconciliation within the APC. He expressed gratitude to the minister for his direct and sincere approach, which he believes will foster unity within the party.

Abe acknowledged the support of Chief Tony Okocha, the APC caretaker committee chairman in the state, and called for unity within the party to support President Bola Tinubu’s government and benefit all Nigerians.

