“President Tinubu’s Administration Spurs Lagos GDP from N27 Trillion to N41 Trillion”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Lagos State Government has unveiled a remarkable surge in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), soaring from N27 trillion to N41 trillion within a span of four years under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking during a ministerial press briefing commemorating the first year of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, revealed this significant economic growth. Despite facing numerous challenges including the impact of COVID-19 and the Endsars protests, Lagos has persevered and emerged stronger.

Mr. George emphasized the resilience of Lagos amidst global uncertainties, stating, “We are currently riding the curve and we are coming out on a better side.” He highlighted Lagos’s position as one of Africa’s largest economies, ranking 7th in terms of GDP on the continent.

The commissioner attributed this growth to the state’s concerted efforts and strategic initiatives, contributing over 20% to Nigeria’s GDP. He underscored the positive trajectory of Lagos’s economic indices, with the GDP surging from N27 trillion to N41 trillion during Governor Sanwo-Olu’s first term.

GDP, being the standard measure of the value of goods and services produced within a country, reflects the vibrancy and economic dynamism of Lagos State. Despite challenges, Lagos continues to thrive and demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity.

Additionally, World Economics Research, London, revealed that Nigeria’s GDP stood at $1.116 trillion at the end of 2023 in Purchasing Power Parity Terms (PPPT). World Economics estimates Nigeria’s GDP to be $2.113 trillion, significantly higher than the official estimate, indicating the robustness of the Nigerian economy.

Amidst the backdrop of distressing demolitions and economic hardship, Lagos’s economic growth signifies the resilience and determination of its people, buoyed by strategic leadership and prudent governance under President Tinubu’s administration.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

