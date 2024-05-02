Phyna’s Alleged Ex Boyfriend Threatens To Expose Her To World If She Talks About Davido

May 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a recent development, Phyna’s alleged ex-boyfriend has come on social media to slam the former BBN winner for attacking Davido.

He expressed that he used to date Phyna some years back and that if she continues to talk about Davido on her page, he was going to expose some of her past.

He went on to state that he has a lot of information about her past life and how she was in the streets and that he was going to expose her if she says anything bad about Davido again.

Also recall that a few days ago, Phyna had boldly expressed her support for Wizkid. Following the online altercation between Aftobeat superstars Wizkid and Davido, she took to the X platform to chose a side.

She also told Davido fans that they were going to cry endlessly when they camped on her one to troll her for her actions.

In October of 2023, Phyna had heavily shaded Davido after he revealed that he did not know who she was. She had even gone as far as calling him father of many nations, referencing his multiple children.(www.naija247news.com).

