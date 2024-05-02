NNPC/Seplat Joint Venture and Edo State Government Allocate 6,000 Hectares for Reforestation Initiative

NNPC/Seplat Joint Venture and Edo State Government Partner for Massive Reforestation Initiative

The NNPC Exploration and Production Ltd/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has joined forces with the Edo State Government to undertake a groundbreaking tree planting initiative, signing a landmark agreement to allocate 6,000 hectares of land from the state’s protected forest reserves.

In line with Seplat Energy’s Tree4Life Initiative and the state government’s commitment to enhancing forest cover and carbon sequestration efforts, the partnership aims to plant millions of indigenous trees over the next five years. This collaboration marks a significant investment in environmental conservation and sustainable development for Edo State.

During the agreement signing ceremony at the Edo State Government House, Managing Director of Seplat West Limited, Ayodele Olatunde, emphasized the project’s potential to address climate change challenges while delivering economic, social, and environmental benefits to the region. The initiative is poised to elevate Edo State and Seplat JV as catalysts for change in global climate action.

Commissioner for Environment & Sustainability, Joshua Omokhodion, hailed the partnership as a crucial step in combating climate change impacts in Nigeria, underscoring the significance of creating a conducive environment for both humans and wildlife.

Director of External Affairs & Social Performance at Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, expressed gratitude to the Edo State Government for embarking on this journey of sustainable reforestation. She highlighted the project’s role in bolstering environmental conservation efforts and promoting sustainable land use practices.

Representing NEPL, Nicolas Foucart stressed the urgency of addressing the worsening effects of global warming, emphasizing the Tree4Life project’s critical role in environmental preservation.

The partnership, facilitated by Teasoo Consulting Limited, underscores the collective commitment of stakeholders towards combating climate change and fostering environmental sustainability.

