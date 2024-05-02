Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Nigerian Court Adjourns Binance Money Laundering Trial to May 17

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

A Nigerian court has postponed the money laundering trial against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives to May 17. The adjournment came after a lawyer for the exchange revealed that he had not received the necessary documents to prepare for the case.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Binance, along with its executives Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, faces charges of laundering over $35 million and conducting specialized financial activities without a license. Despite the allegations, all parties have pleaded not guilty.

During Thursday’s court session, Binance’s lawyer raised concerns about not receiving additional proof of evidence required for trial preparation. Subsequently, he was served with the documents in court. The judge granted an adjournment to allow the lawyer to review the extensive 300-page document before the rescheduled trial date on May 17.

In addition to the money laundering charges brought by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Binance and its executives are also facing four counts of tax evasion in a separate trial, which is set to resume on the same date.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NNPC/Seplat Joint Venture and Edo State Government Allocate 6,000 Hectares for Reforestation Initiative
Next article
JUST IN: ASUU UniAbuja begins indefinite strike
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Assessing Russia and China’s Role in Africa’s Economic Development: Perspectives on Alternative Partnerships”

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
Insights into the Spectrum of Africa's Weaknesses, Strengths and...

Shettima: We won’t blame Buhari’s administration for President Tinubu’s Economic Misfortunes

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Vice President Kashim Shettima's recent statements at the Chronicle...

Analysts See “Exxon Mobil’s $1.28 Billion Asset Sale to Seplat Energy Boost Nigeria’s Lagging Oil Production

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) $1.28 billion asset sale to Seplat...

Wema Bank Celebrates Remarkable Journey Of 79 Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a remarkable celebration of heritage...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading