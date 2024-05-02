Nigerian Court Adjourns Binance Money Laundering Trial to May 17

A Nigerian court has postponed the money laundering trial against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives to May 17. The adjournment came after a lawyer for the exchange revealed that he had not received the necessary documents to prepare for the case.

Binance, along with its executives Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, faces charges of laundering over $35 million and conducting specialized financial activities without a license. Despite the allegations, all parties have pleaded not guilty.

During Thursday’s court session, Binance’s lawyer raised concerns about not receiving additional proof of evidence required for trial preparation. Subsequently, he was served with the documents in court. The judge granted an adjournment to allow the lawyer to review the extensive 300-page document before the rescheduled trial date on May 17.

In addition to the money laundering charges brought by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Binance and its executives are also facing four counts of tax evasion in a separate trial, which is set to resume on the same date.

