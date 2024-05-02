Nigeria Shuts Down 2.021 Million Bank Accounts in Q1 2024 to Comply with Regulatory Orders

In the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria closed 2.021 million bank accounts as part of efforts to cleanse questionable accounts and adhere to regulatory directives mandating the linkage of bank accounts to National Identity Numbers (NIN).

According to a report by the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the number of inactive bank accounts increased by 2.0 percent month-on-month to reach 19.7 million in March 2024. An account is considered inactive if it records zero transactions for six consecutive months.

However, active bank accounts saw a growth of 3.0 percent, with 6.62 million new accounts, bringing the total to 219.64 million in March from 213.02 million in February.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had previously directed commercial banks to restrict tier-1 accounts without proper Biometric Verification Numbers (BVN) and NIN, if not linked by March 1st, 2024. As of April 2024, 61.6 million Nigerians have BVN, according to NIBSS data on BVN enrollment count.

