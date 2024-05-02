Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banking institutions

Nigeria Shuts Down 2.021 Million Bank Accounts in Q1 2024 to Comply with Regulatory Orders

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

In the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria closed 2.021 million bank accounts as part of efforts to cleanse questionable accounts and adhere to regulatory directives mandating the linkage of bank accounts to National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a report by the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the number of inactive bank accounts increased by 2.0 percent month-on-month to reach 19.7 million in March 2024. An account is considered inactive if it records zero transactions for six consecutive months.

However, active bank accounts saw a growth of 3.0 percent, with 6.62 million new accounts, bringing the total to 219.64 million in March from 213.02 million in February.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had previously directed commercial banks to restrict tier-1 accounts without proper Biometric Verification Numbers (BVN) and NIN, if not linked by March 1st, 2024. As of April 2024, 61.6 million Nigerians have BVN, according to NIBSS data on BVN enrollment count.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Sola Sobowale Dispels Drug Trafficking Rumors in Saudi Arabia
Next article
Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with Explosive Diss Track ‘Euphoria’
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

VJ Adams Opens Up About Relationship Speculations with Actress Bimbo Ademoye

The Editor The Editor -
  Media personality VJ Adams sheds light on the nature...

UPDATED: Police parade alleged mastermind of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, 276 others

The Editor The Editor -
Police on Thursday paraded the alleged mastermind of the...

Afro Pop Artist Havens Urges Wizkid and Davido to End Feud for Music Industry Growth

Naija247news Naija247news -
In the midst of the ongoing rivalry between Nigerian...

Nigeria Increases Pay for State Workers by Up to 35% Amid Soaring Living Costs

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Nigeria Raises Civil Servants' Salaries Amid Soaring Living...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

VJ Adams Opens Up About Relationship Speculations with Actress Bimbo Ademoye

Lifestyle News 0
  Media personality VJ Adams sheds light on the nature...

UPDATED: Police parade alleged mastermind of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, 276 others

Nigeria Police Force 0
Police on Thursday paraded the alleged mastermind of the...

Afro Pop Artist Havens Urges Wizkid and Davido to End Feud for Music Industry Growth

Lifestyle News 0
In the midst of the ongoing rivalry between Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading