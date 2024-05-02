Menu
“Nigeria Records 68 Million Malaria Cases and 194,000 Deaths, ACPN Reports”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) underscores malaria as a significant public health challenge in Nigeria, citing an estimated 68 million cases and 194,000 deaths, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022.

Mrs. Chioma Idoko, Chairman of the ACPN Benue State Chapter, raised concerns about the prevalence of malaria in Nigeria, emphasizing its detrimental impact on health and economic growth.

While addressing the potential severity of the disease, Mrs. Idoko expressed optimism about the newly developed malaria vaccine, viewing it as a promising tool in the fight against malaria.

Highlighting the crucial role of community pharmacists in healthcare accessibility, she emphasized their expertise in medication use, positioning them as vital partners in malaria prevention, control, and treatment.

Mrs. Idoko concluded by affirming the malaria vaccine’s potential to significantly reduce mortality rates associated with the disease, underscoring its importance in facilitating prevention efforts.

