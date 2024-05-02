Menu
Nigeria Increases Pay for State Workers by Up to 35% Amid Soaring Living Costs

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Nigeria Raises Civil Servants’ Salaries Amid Soaring Living Costs

In response to the escalating cost of living, Nigeria has increased salaries for civil servants by 25% to 35%, effective from January.

According to Reuters, even the lowest-paid government employee will now earn $324 (£258) annually.

This pay raise, which includes police and military officers, coincided with the Workers’ Day holiday.

However, with inflation exceeding 30%, particularly in food prices at 35%, the real purchasing power of these salaries remains stagnant.

Pension benefits for eligible workers also saw an increase ranging from 20% to 28%, as announced by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

While recent adjustments benefited academic and healthcare staff, the monthly minimum wage set in 2019 remains unchanged, exacerbating economic strains due to currency devaluation.

In addition to salary changes, the government recently raised electricity tariffs to ease fiscal burdens, but the Nigeria Labour Congress urged for broader support, particularly for lower-ranking civil servants.

Negotiations for a new minimum wage continue amid economic challenges, including fuel scarcity and increased prices of goods and services, following the removal of fuel subsidies last year.

