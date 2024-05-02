Nestle Nigeria posts 142.7bn profit loss in Q1 2024

May 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nestle Nigeria Plc, one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa, recorded its first quarter loss for the first time in at least 12 years.

the food company posted a loss after tax of N142.7 billion in the first quarter of this year from a profit of N16.2 billion in the same period of 2023.

It said the board of directors has approved a change in the measurement of land, building, plant, and machinery from the historical cost model to the revaluation model with effect from March 16, 2024.

Nestle Nigeria further said , the assets which are under construction such as Capital Work in Progress will also follow the revaluation model at the time of the capitalisation.

Revenue increased to N183.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024 from N127.9 billion. Impairment of financial assets grew to N122.3 million from N38.8 million.

Finance income grew marginally to N1.76 billion from N1.59 billion. Finance costs surged to N218.8 billion from N5.34 billion.

Wassim Elhusseini, CEO/MD of Nestle Nigeria Plc, while commenting on the results said, “Our first quarter sales reflect a positive growth momentum despite a challenging business environment.(www.naija247news.com).

