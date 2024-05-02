NDIC’s Hike in Maximum Deposit Insurance: What Depositors Need to Know

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) announced an increase in the maximum deposit insurance coverage for depositors in all categories of financial institutions nationwide. Managing Director Mr. Bello Hassan revealed the decision during a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, following the Corporation’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) meeting on April 24 and 25.

Under the new guidelines, the maximum deposit insurance coverage for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) has been raised from N500,000 to N5,000,000. Similarly, Microfinance Banks (MBs) will now offer coverage of up to N2,000,000, up from the previous N200,000 limit. Additionally, Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Payment Service Banks (PSBs) will provide coverage up to N2,000,000, previously capped at N500,000.

Furthermore, the maximum Pass-through deposit insurance coverage for Subscribers of Mobile Money Operators has been increased from N500,000 to N5,000,000 per subscriber. This significant adjustment aims to enhance depositor confidence and ensure greater financial security for account holders across various financial institutions in the country.

