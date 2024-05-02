Naira Trades at N1,360/$ in parallel market

May 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira opened the month of May on a negative note, trading at N1,360/$ at the parallel market, representing a slight decline of 0.74% from the naira-dollar exchange rate seen the previous day.

According to data obtained from FMDQ official trading platform, the Naira gained N28.15 on the final trading day of April, settling at N1,390.96/$ as against N1,419/$ on April 29.

The positive trend was also reflected in trading volumes, with a 52.45% surge in forex turnover, reaching $225.36 million, up from the prior volume of $147.83 million.(www.naija247news.com).

