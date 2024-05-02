Naira abuse: EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest to settle out of court

May 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, have reached an agreement to resolve the naira abuse charge outside of court.

The out-of-court settlement was disclosed when the proceedings resumed on Thursday.

Cubana Chief Priest appeared before Justice Kehinde Ogundare, facing three counts related to abusing the national currency at a social gathering.

These actions are in violation of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Naija247news recall that EFCC had on April 16 filed a three-count charge against Pascal Okechukwu over alleged naira abuse.

He was arraigned the following day at the federal high court in Lagos and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, thereafter granted him bail in the sum of N10 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The judge ruled that the bail conditions must be perfected within seven days and adjourned to May 2 for continuation.(www.naija247news.com).

