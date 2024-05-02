Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Medical experts task government on pregnant women’s healthcare

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Group General Manager, Ibadan Central Hospital (ICH), Mrs Olajumoke Caxton-Martins, has called on the government to do more in providing access to basic healthcare facilities for pregnant women.

Speaking at a health gathering for pregnant women in Ibadan on Wednesday, Caxton-Martins said more funds should be provided for the building of basic healthcare facilities.

She said that good funding and better working conditions for doctors would save Nigeria from the brain drain menace, which had become a threat to the Nigerian medical sector.

According to her, the large migration of doctors and other health professionals seeking greener pastures abroad has increased the struggle to get qualified personnel to attend to many pregnant women.

This, she said, would naturally affect infant and maternal mortality.

“The government still has to step in because the structural development is not something an individual can undertake, “she said.

She noted that due to the economic hardship in the nation, many pregnant women had been finding it difficult to feed well and properly nurture the life in them.

Caxton-Martins, therefore, urged the government to come up with special policies that would ease the pains of pregnant women and address some other challenges they face.

She also called on the private sector to join hands with ICH to provide free drugs, food and basic medical services to people in the markets and rural communities.

“Pregnant women and nursing mothers need to feed well to be able to nurture the life in them and the lives they have just given birth to.

“Things are getting astronomically expensive and it is directly impacting on the ability of people to procure drugs.

“So, we ask for intervention. We also look for non-governmental organisations that can help,” she said.

Meanwhile, ICH Branch Managing Director, Dr Kareem Ahmed, said the hospital had been organising the healthcare programme for pregnant women from time to time.

The programme, he said, was to educate them on their condition and things they should look out for as pregnant women.

He urged the government to encourage private health facilities as partners in delivering quality health services.

According to Ahmed, this can be achieved by ensuring a steady power supply and other supports to reduce the operational cost of private medical outfits.

One of the participants, Mrs Titilayo Adeloye, lamented the high cost of baby materials in the market.

She, however, lauded ICH for organising the health gathering and providing baby delivery materials to them.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Naira Trades at N1,360/$ in parallel market
Next article
Why I said Wizkid disrespected Don Jazzy – Macaroni
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Phyna’s Alleged Ex Boyfriend Threatens To Expose Her To World If She Talks About Davido

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a recent development, Phyna’s alleged...

Isaac Fayose alleges Wizkid has mental issue, claims Jada P left him

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Isaac Fayose has revealed...

Sola Sobowale on drug trafficking allegation, rumored dead in Saudi Arabia

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Seasoned actress Sola Sobowale has opened...

Wunmi allegedly takes DNA test secretly, repeats it at another centre

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The widow of late singer Mohbad,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Phyna’s Alleged Ex Boyfriend Threatens To Expose Her To World If She Talks About Davido

Entertainment 0
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a recent development, Phyna’s alleged...

Isaac Fayose alleges Wizkid has mental issue, claims Jada P left him

Entertainment 0
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Isaac Fayose has revealed...

Sola Sobowale on drug trafficking allegation, rumored dead in Saudi Arabia

Entertainment 0
May 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Seasoned actress Sola Sobowale has opened...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading