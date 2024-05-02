Lagos Govt discover 86 rooms under Ikoyi bridge where tenants pay N250,000 rent annually

May 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State government has discovered 86 partitioned rooms, sized 10×10 and 12×10, under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi, on Lagos Island, where tenants reportedly pay N250,000 per annum for a room.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known on Wednesday, May 1st 2024.

Tenants are said to be paying N250,000 per annum for the makeshift apartment under the bridge.

Wahab shared this information via a post on X.com on Wednesday, along with videos.

“A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphine Estate bridge. They have all been removed by the enforcement team of Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE.

“18 individuals squatting illegally under the bridge leading from Dolphin Estate were arrested yesterday 30th of April 2024 by the officials from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI).

“The Illegal shanties have been dismantled this morning,” Wahab said in a series of posts.

Furthermore, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, a special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also confirmed the removal of squatters from under the bridge.

Rotimi-Akodu said the environmental infractions and unlawful settlement that necessitated the eviction, was conducted by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), widely known as KAI.

“Squatters dwelling under the bridge leading from inward Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi were evicted today Tuesday, 30th of April, 2024 by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps LAGESC (aka KAI),” Rotimi-Akodu stated.

He further said that 23 individuals were arrested during the eviction process, emphasizing that the law would be enforced to address such violations.

“These people created their illegal settlement under the bridge, thereby exposing the critical infrastructure to impending destruction. 23 persons have so far been arrested and Mo/KAI will continue to monitor the place.

“The law will take its course,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

