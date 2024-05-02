Menu
Lagos-Calabar: ‘Peter Obi replies Umahi On Incitement Allegations, Calls Them Baseless Distractions

By: Gbenga Samson

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, dismissed claims of inciting the South-East against the government as unfounded in a statement released on Thursday. The Labour Party candidate addressed the accusations made by Minister David Umahi during a Lagos stakeholders’ meeting, maintaining that his focus is on constructive dialogue, not divisive politics. Obi asserted his commitment to unity and progress, rejecting any association with ethnic-driven agendas.

In the statement, Obi refuted allegations of incitement, emphasizing his advocacy for inclusivity and national advancement. He denounced attempts to tarnish his reputation and reaffirmed his dedication to fostering unity. Criticizing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project, Obi highlighted concerns over its implementation and impact on affected communities. He defended his past actions as Anambra governor, asserting that his decisions prioritized existing infrastructure and livelihood preservation. Obi challenged critics to provide evidence supporting their claims, emphasizing the importance of responsible governance and resource utilization.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

