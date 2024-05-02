Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with Explosive Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has responded to Drake’s diss track “Push Ups” with a scathing 6-minute song titled “Euphoria,” aimed at discrediting Drake’s claims within the Black community.

In the track, Lamar challenges Drake’s “tough guy” image and questions his connections to the underworld, calling out both Drake and his manager Chubbs.

Lamar also threatens violence against Drake for referencing his wife in “Push Ups” and criticizes Drake for never responding to Pusha T’s disses and for sending cease and desist letters over a feature on “Like That.”

Furthermore, Lamar accuses Drake of using ghostwriters and alleges that Team OVO attempted to dig up dirt on him.

He concludes by labeling Drake as a “scam artist” and addressing rumors about Drake’s plastic surgery.

The release of “Euphoria” marks Lamar’s forceful retaliation against Drake’s earlier diss track.

