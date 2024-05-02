Menu
ASUU

JUST IN: ASUU UniAbuja begins indefinite strike

By: The Editor

Date:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter at the University of Abuja has started an indefinite strike to raise awareness of events that affect the union.

After its congress, which was held at the institution’s permanent site on Thursday, May 2, the union declared its intention to go on strike.

There has been disagreement between UniAbuja ASUU members, Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, and Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’allah, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, regarding the process for appointing a new VC.

An advertorial that surfaced in a national daily on March 15, 2024, sought a replacement for Na’Allah.

However, ASUU members, in a conference, rejected the advertorial, declared it “illegal,” and stated that it was not from the governing council.

According to Sylvanus Ugoh, the chairman of UniAbuja ASUU, only the governing council has the authority to advertise the VC’s seat when it is declared empty under the Universities Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1993, as modified in 2003 and 2012 (Section 3, subsections 1 and 2).

He said that the authority to start the process of selecting a new VC does not lawfully belong to any other body or person.

“You will recall that the university administration placed an advert on the vacancy of the post of a Vice-Chancellor on Friday 15th March 2024,” Ugoh had said.

The Editor
The Editor

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

