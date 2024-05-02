Isaac Fayose alleges Wizkid has mental issue, claims Jada P left him

May 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Media personality, Isaac Fayose has revealed that Afrobeat artist Wizkid is currently mentally unstable because of some challenges he’s going through.

The “Essence” hitmaker Wizkid, has been in the news for days for the wrong reason. Wizkid launched an online beef with artist Davido while throwing shades at music executive, Don Jazzy.

Amidst the online beef with Davido, Isaac Fayose has disclosed in a video sighted online that Wizkid is going through mental challenges.

According to him, the death of the artist’s mother has affected his mental stability. He further added that the baby mama of Wizkid, Jada P who used to help him with everything including his music career is no longer with him.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...