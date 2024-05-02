Menu
Isaac Fayose alleges Wizkid has mental issue, claims Jada P left him

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Media personality, Isaac Fayose has revealed that Afrobeat artist Wizkid is currently mentally unstable because of some challenges he’s going through.

The “Essence” hitmaker Wizkid, has been in the news for days for the wrong reason. Wizkid launched an online beef with artist Davido while throwing shades at music executive, Don Jazzy.

Amidst the online beef with Davido, Isaac Fayose has disclosed in a video sighted online that Wizkid is going through mental challenges.

According to him, the death of the artist’s mother has affected his mental stability. He further added that the baby mama of Wizkid, Jada P who used to help him with everything including his music career is no longer with him.(www.naija247news.com).

Sola Sobowale on drug trafficking allegation, rumored dead in Saudi Arabia
Phyna’s Alleged Ex Boyfriend Threatens To Expose Her To World If She Talks About Davido
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

