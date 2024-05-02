Edwin Clark Criticizes Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello’s Governance as “Rough” and Corrupt

Elder statesman Edwin Clark, in an interview with Arise Television, criticized the administration of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, describing it as marked by corruption and violence. Clark urged Bello to face the legal proceedings against him and answer questions regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Clark accused Bello of governing in a rough manner and highlighted incidents of corruption and violence, particularly during elections in the state. He emphasized the need for accountability and urged Bello to address the allegations in court, including the source of the funds used for personal expenses.

Additionally, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) called on Bello to surrender himself to the authorities, echoing concerns about the allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Bello on charges related to money laundering and breach of trust, with the case before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

