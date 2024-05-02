Daniel Anjorin: Nigerian Govt condoles family of 14-year-old killed in London sword attack

The Federal Government has expressed condolences to the family of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who tragically lost his life in a sword attack in London on Tuesday. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, described the incident as “unfortunate, sad, and gruesome” in a statement released on Thursday.

In her statement, Dabiri-Erewa extended her sympathies to the family of the deceased and the Nigerian communities in the UK, praying for the repose of young Daniel’s soul. She expressed optimism that the authorities would take decisive action to ensure that the culprit, who is already in police custody, faces appropriate punishment.

Meanwhile, Marcus Arduini Monzo, the suspect accused of the violent rampage, appeared in a London magistrates court where he was remanded in custody for murder and other charges. Monzo, a Spanish-Brazilian, allegedly attacked Anjorin with a Samurai-type sword while the teenager was on his way to school, resulting in the tragic loss of life and injuries to four others.

The accused is also charged with seriously injuring two police officers, both of whom required surgery. Monzo, 36, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and several other offenses. He appeared in court wearing a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, and was remanded in custody pending further proceedings at London’s Old Bailey court.

