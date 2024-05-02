Menu
Ayra Starr Unveils Artwork and Tracklist for Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nigerian music sensation Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has created a buzz among fans with the release of the artwork and tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album titled ‘The Year I Turned 21’.

The Grammy-nominated artist surprised her followers on social media with the unveiling, describing herself as looking like “a bag of money” in the artwork. Pictured in a highway setting, leaning on a vintage car, Ayra exudes confidence and style.

Announcing the availability of the album for preorder, Ayra revealed that ‘The Year I Turned 21’, or ‘TYIT21’, will officially drop on May 31, 2024.

The anticipation for Ayra’s album has spread across the music industry, with fellow Nigerian superstar Wizkid showing his support by reposting her artwork unveiling with a tag “Love it”.

Featuring collaborations with heavyweight artists from Nigeria, America, and Brazil, including Asake, Seyi Vibes, Giveon, Coco Jones, and Anitta, Ayra’s album promises to be a global sensation.

Ayra Starr’s journey to music fame began after catching the attention of record executive Don Jazzy with her Instagram covers of popular songs. She was subsequently signed to Marvin Records, where she has since garnered international recognition.

Her breakout song “Rush” in 2022 earned her a nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance. Ayra also made history as the youngest African Female Artist to surpass 100 million views on a single YouTube video within five months.

