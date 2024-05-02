Menu
Political parties

APC Secretary Accuses Kwankwaso and NNPP of Plotting Ganduje’s Suspension

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

During a meeting at the APC Osun Central Senatorial Secretariat in Osogbo, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, alleged that former presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso and his party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are behind the purported suspension of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Basiru criticized the supposed suspension of Ganduje, labeling it as the handiwork of a faltering political entity. He emphasized that the APC does not recognize the suspension, attributing it to Kwankwaso and his party’s machinations.

According to Basiru, “The so-called suspension is orchestrated by Kwankwaso and his dying political party. It is not known to our party.”

He further highlighted legal interventions that supported Ganduje’s position within the party, including a Federal High Court injunction and the vacating of an interim injunction by the Kano High Court.

Basiru condemned the actions of those involved in the purported suspension, accusing them of criminality and forgery. He portrayed the situation as a theatrical display orchestrated by Kwankwaso and characterized it as the desperate actions of a fading political figure.

In addition to addressing the issue of Ganduje’s suspension, Basiru praised President Tinubu for the recent increment in workers’ salaries. He described the wage increase as a well-thought-out and sustainable measure that would help mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

