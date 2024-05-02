Analysts See “Exxon Mobil’s $1.28 Billion Asset Sale to Seplat Energy Boost Nigeria’s Lagging Oil Production

Exxon Mobil’s (XOM.N) $1.28 billion asset sale to Seplat Energy (SEPLAT.LG) in Nigeria could soon receive regulatory approval, potentially ending a two-year delay since the deal was first agreed upon. According to Gbenga Komolafe, the chief of Nigeria’s Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the approval process could be completed in less than two weeks.

The regulatory approval for the sale, which has been awaited since 2022, is expected to move forward following a meeting scheduled for Friday, where representatives from both Exxon and Seplat will be present. Komolafe indicated that NUPRC would present the companies with two options, which if accepted, would pave the way for approval of the deal.

While specifics of the options were not disclosed, Komolafe mentioned that the law mandates provisions for decommissioning, host community development, and environmental remediation. He emphasized the commission’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria does not incur undue financial burdens from the divesting entities’ operations over time.

Both Exxon and Seplat declined to comment on the matter, while analysts anticipate that approval of the deal could inject much-needed capital into Nigeria’s oil industry, potentially leading to improved oil output. Furthermore, it could signal to investors that similar deals, such as Shell’s asset sale to Renaissance in January, are likely to receive regulatory approval.

Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari initially consented to the transaction, but withdrew the consent after the oil regulator declined to sign off. President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office last year, has prioritized attracting investment to stimulate economic growth.

