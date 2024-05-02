Menu
Afro Pop Artist Havens Urges Wizkid and Davido to End Feud for Music Industry Growth

By: Naija247news

Date:

In the midst of the ongoing rivalry between Nigerian music icons Wizkid and Davido, Afro Pop sensation Havens advocates for reconciliation, emphasizing the importance of unity in advancing the music industry.

Havens underscores that the clash between Wizkid and Davido impedes progress and unity within Nigeria’s vibrant music scene. He stresses the significance of collaboration and mutual respect among artists, irrespective of their fame or stature.

“As key figures in Nigerian music, Wizkid and Davido possess the potential to drive positive change within the industry,” Havens asserts. “Their persistent feud detracts from the exceptional music originating from Nigeria and hinders our collective growth.”

Amid escalating tensions between the two stars, Havens urges for reconciliation, recognizing the longstanding history of rivalry marked by social media jabs. Despite past conflicts, Havens remains optimistic about the possibility of Wizkid and Davido setting aside their differences for the greater good.

“Imagine the transformative impact of a collaboration between Wizkid and Davido,” Havens reflects. “It would not only mark a monumental milestone in Nigerian music but also exemplify the strength of forgiveness and solidarity.”

Nigeria Increases Pay for State Workers by Up to 35% Amid Soaring Living Costs
UPDATED: Police parade alleged mastermind of Kaduna-Abuja train attack, 276 others
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

