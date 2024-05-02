Menu
Actress Lizzy Anjorin Celebrates Daughter’s Third Birthday, Describing Her as a Blessing

By: The Editor

Date:

Actress Lizzy Anjorin took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter, Florida, who has turned three years old, expressing profound gratitude for the precious blessing she has been bestowed with.

In a heartfelt post, Anjorin thanked God for granting her not just a child but a source of strength and motivation. She reflected on how her daughter has been a beacon of hope and resilience, inspiring her to persevere through life’s challenges.

Anjorin extended heartfelt prayers for her daughter’s continued growth and happiness, wishing that the blessings she embodies would illuminate every aspect of her life.

Addressing her daughter, Anjorin wrote, “Big Obaasetanmaku fopin seganmi is 3, I asked God for a Child but he rather gave me a Blessing. I asked God for a Child but he rather gave me my Source of Strength and motivation.”

She continued, “Obasetanmakufopinseganmi you are a blessing to me, you are a blessing to your dad and you are a blessing to so many, you will continue to be a blessing and point of prayer to those looking for the fruit of the womb.”

Anjorin expressed immense pride in her daughter and celebrated her as a joy giver and a light in their lives. She concluded her message by wishing her daughter a happy third birthday and expressing her love and gratitude for the happiness Florida has brought into their lives.

