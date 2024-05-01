Menu
Bilateral Ties

U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission Wraps Up, Announces Key Collaborative Initiatives

ABUJA, Nigeria, May 1, 2024/ — Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell from the United States and Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar co-led the successful conclusion of the sixth round of the U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission (BNC) in Abuja on April 29-30, 2024. Established in 2010, the BNC serves as the primary platform for official engagement between the Governments of the United States and Nigeria, aimed at expanding cooperation and advancing shared goals and democratic values.

This year’s BNC built upon the solid groundwork laid during the January 23, 2024 meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in Abuja, as well as the momentum from the previous BNC held in Washington, D.C. in February 2020.

During the event, five working groups tackled a diverse range of issues to promote mutual interests, emphasizing the strong bilateral cooperation between the United States and Nigeria. These groups delved into areas such as shared prosperity, security cooperation, democracy, governance, and accountability, health, and movement of people.

Moreover, discussions centered on expanding collaboration to address challenges in cybercrime, the African Growth and Opportunity Act, food security, and advancements in the digital economy and emerging technologies.

The U.S. delegation commended Foreign Minister Tuggar’s vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy encapsulated in his 4D doctrine of Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora. Both sides explored opportunities for U.S. assistance to bolster Nigeria’s efforts in these crucial areas.

In a significant announcement, the U.S. delegation revealed plans for a visit by the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement to Nigeria in July. Additionally, they unveiled plans for a major symposium in Washington, D.C. in October, aimed at fostering collaboration between American and Nigerian technology leaders.

