Taiwan Seeks Economic Partnership with Nigeria to Drive Development

In a move to enhance economic cooperation and strengthen ties, Taiwan has expressed interest in collaborating with Nigeria to bolster its economic growth.

During a Knowledge Sharing Workshop on E-health, Agriculture, and Cyber Security held in Abuja, Andy Yih-Ping Liu, the Ambassador of the Taipei Trade Office, highlighted the potential for partnership between Taiwan and Nigeria across various sectors such as technology, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Liu emphasized the mutual benefits of such collaboration, not only for the two countries but also for regional peace and stability. He underscored Taiwan’s success story in economic development, despite facing challenges like natural disasters, and offered insights on civil society development, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and youth capacity building.

Echoing Liu’s sentiments, Emmanuel Ohiomokhare, President of TFAN, emphasized the initiative’s focus on imparting knowledge to young Nigerians through collaboration with the Taiwan government. He highlighted the positive impact of Taiwan-sponsored skill acquisition programs on Nigerian professionals and underscored the importance of leveraging Taiwan’s expertise to drive Nigeria’s development agenda.

