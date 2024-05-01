Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

President Tinubu Pledges Support for Nigerian Workers on May Day

By: Gbenga Samson

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the welfare and working conditions of Nigerian workers as the nation marks Workers’ Day. In a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu extended his congratulations to Nigerian workers, acknowledging their dedication and tireless efforts towards the progress and development of the country.

The president recognized the pivotal roles played by workers across diverse sectors, including clerical officers, security personnel, teachers, doctors, and others who contribute to the nation’s functionality. He lauded their steadfastness and patriotic zeal in keeping the national engine running smoothly.

President Tinubu highlighted his administration’s dedication to improving workers’ welfare, citing ongoing relief programs such as wage awards and an impending review of the minimum wage. He emphasized the importance of fair and commensurate wages for workers, emphasizing that they deserve proper compensation for their contributions.

Furthermore, President Tinubu assured Nigerian workers of his commitment to enhancing their working conditions and providing necessary resources for their success. He wished all workers a joyful celebration on May Day, reaffirming his administration’s support for their well-being and prosperity.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

