President Tinubu Pledges Support for Nigerian Workers on May Day

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the welfare and working conditions of Nigerian workers as the nation marks Workers’ Day. In a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu extended his congratulations to Nigerian workers, acknowledging their dedication and tireless efforts towards the progress and development of the country.

The president recognized the pivotal roles played by workers across diverse sectors, including clerical officers, security personnel, teachers, doctors, and others who contribute to the nation’s functionality. He lauded their steadfastness and patriotic zeal in keeping the national engine running smoothly.

President Tinubu highlighted his administration’s dedication to improving workers’ welfare, citing ongoing relief programs such as wage awards and an impending review of the minimum wage. He emphasized the importance of fair and commensurate wages for workers, emphasizing that they deserve proper compensation for their contributions.

Furthermore, President Tinubu assured Nigerian workers of his commitment to enhancing their working conditions and providing necessary resources for their success. He wished all workers a joyful celebration on May Day, reaffirming his administration’s support for their well-being and prosperity.

