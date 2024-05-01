Menu
Police arrest three suspected cultists in Kwara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Kwara State police command have arrested three suspected cultists allegedly connected with the bloody clash which broke out between two rival cultists groups on Tuesday at Budo-Oke, Eiyenkori area of Asa Local Government in the state.

The suspects are Suleiman Ismail, Mamud Ibrahim, and Mudashir Saeed, all residents of Budo-Oke, Eiyenkori, who were allegedly found in possession of a dane gun at the time of their arrest.

Police operatives have also intensified efforts to apprehend other suspects, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, on Wednesday.

She said, “On 30th April, 2024 at about 0130hours, an altercation erupted between two suspected cultists identified as Adams Isah, also known as ‘Number One’, aged 28, and Rasaq Olorunwa, aged 28.

“Both are male residents of Budo-Oke in Eiyenkorin. The altercation escalated, resulting in Rasaq Olorunwa stabbing Adams Isah in the chest with a knife.

The Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya asserted that membership of any cult group is a serious criminal offense under the law and assured the public that normalcy has been restored to the area, while stringent efforts are underway to ensure justice is served.(www.naija247news.com).

Jnr. Pope burial: Family urges public to rely on information by Planning Committee
Azonuchechi Chukwu
