Northern Governors Unite Against Out-of-School Crisis, Pledge Regional Development Push

North’s governors convened in Kaduna and vowed to tackle the alarming out-of-school children crisis plaguing the region, committing to robust human capital development efforts.

Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Inuwa Yahya of Gombe State, expressed deep concern over the region’s status as home to the world’s highest number of out-of-school children, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

With over 13 million children out of school in the North, as reported by UNICEF, Yahaya stressed the imperative of quality education for every child to thrive in the modern global economy.

The governors resolved to prioritize regional economic integration and human capital development as essential steps towards progress, contemplating a collective effort akin to a regional Marshall Plan.

Governors present, including Yahaya, Uba Sani of Kaduna, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and others, highlighted the need for coordinated action to address environmental challenges exacerbating poverty and insecurity in the region.

They underscored the importance of collective efforts in combating terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, proposing the establishment of a Command and Control Centre to streamline operations.

Sani commended the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing security challenges in collaboration with Northern states, calling for renewed strategies and a common approach to development in Northern Nigeria.

In line with this, the governors proposed a collective effort to develop critical infrastructure, agriculture, solid minerals, and energy resources, envisioning a revitalized economy for Northern Nigeria through collaborative endeavors.

