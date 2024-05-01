Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Bourse grows by 0.30% as Investors Gain 196bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse on Tuesday grew from the lose position it closed on Monday to a positive note as The All Share Index advanced by 0.35% closing at 98,225.63 points against the previous close of 97,879.94 points.

Investors gained N196 billion as market capitalisation also soared to N55.553 trillion from N55.357 trillion of the previous session.

The volume and value of traded stocks stood at 552 million units and N14.9 billion in 9,350 deals.

Market Breadth

28 stocks closed positive against 18 that declined, bringing the market breadth to a positive round up.

Percentage Gainers

CAP, UACN, LEARNAFRICA and NAHCO led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth each.

Conoil, Julius Berger and UPDCREIT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.94% and 9.88% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Dangote Sugar led other price decliners, shedding 9.95% of its share price to close at N38.90 from the previous close of 43.20.

CWG, VITAFOAM and Honeywell Flour also shed their share prices by 9.82%, 9.81% and 9.74% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 245 million units of its shares in 470 deals, valued at N7.9 billion.

FBNH traded about 45 million units of its shares in 521 deals, valued at about N1 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 42.9 million units of its shares in 800 deals, valued at N728 million. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

