Nigeria Unveils 2021 National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey to Improve Nutrition

The Federal government has introduced the 2021 National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey in Abuja, aimed at assessing dietary patterns and micronutrient levels among key population groups across Nigeria.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking at the launch, emphasized the transformative potential of the report, envisioning Nigeria as a global leader in improved nutrition metrics.

Highlighting the critical role of data in driving evidence-based policies, Shettima expressed confidence that the survey would catalyze positive change, addressing past challenges stemming from insufficient data.

Acknowledging the multifaceted nature of nutrition challenges in Nigeria, including undernutrition, overnutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Ali Pate stressed the importance of evidence-based approaches to policy formulation and implementation.

The launch of the survey, representing a significant milestone after over two decades, garnered praise from stakeholders, including UNICEF and GAIN, underscoring its historic significance and potential for informed decision-making.

