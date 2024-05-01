Menu
Nigeria Unveils 2021 National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey to Improve Nutrition

By: Gbenga Samson

The Federal government has introduced the 2021 National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey in Abuja, aimed at assessing dietary patterns and micronutrient levels among key population groups across Nigeria.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking at the launch, emphasized the transformative potential of the report, envisioning Nigeria as a global leader in improved nutrition metrics.

Highlighting the critical role of data in driving evidence-based policies, Shettima expressed confidence that the survey would catalyze positive change, addressing past challenges stemming from insufficient data.

Acknowledging the multifaceted nature of nutrition challenges in Nigeria, including undernutrition, overnutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Ali Pate stressed the importance of evidence-based approaches to policy formulation and implementation.

The launch of the survey, representing a significant milestone after over two decades, garnered praise from stakeholders, including UNICEF and GAIN, underscoring its historic significance and potential for informed decision-making.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

