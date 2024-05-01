Menu
NASCON’s operating margin decreases to 7.5% in Q1 2024 from 15.1% in Q1 2023

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

NASCON Plc Reports Strong Growth in Q1 2024 Despite Economic Challenges

NASCON Plc’s first-quarter financial report for 2024 demonstrates remarkable growth amidst prevailing economic uncertainties.

The company’s performance, outlined in the statement of profit or loss, reveals substantial improvements across key metrics compared to the same period in the previous year.

In Q1 2024, NASCON achieved a notable 39.74% increase in revenue, reaching N23,618,117,000, reflecting its resilience and market strength. This growth is accompanied by a significant improvement in the cost of goods sold (COGS) margin, which stood at 52.8%, indicating efficient cost management strategies.

The gross profit surged by an impressive 60.50%, totaling N11,157,559,000, showcasing NASCON’s ability to generate substantial returns. Despite a slight decline in operating margin to 7.5%, the company maintained a healthy net profit margin of 5.2%, demonstrating operational stability.

NASCON also managed its financial structure effectively, reducing the debt-to-equity ratio to 13.8% from 20.1% in Q1 2023. Additionally, the asset turnover ratio improved to 0.28x, indicating enhanced efficiency in asset utilization.

On the balance sheet front, NASCON exhibited sound financial health, with total assets growing by 1.45% to N84,801,669,000. Shareholders’ equity increased by 4.49% to N28,703,994,000, reflecting investor confidence and the company’s commitment to value creation.

Despite economic challenges, NASCON Plc remains resilient, poised for sustained growth and profitability. Investors are encouraged by the company’s strong performance and strategic financial management, making NASCON an attractive investment opportunity in the market.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
