Multichoice Proceeds With Price Hike, Ignores Court Order

May 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Multichoice Nigeria, a popular Pay TV provider, has proceeded with the upward adjustment of its prices for DStv and GOtv subscribers, despite a recent court ruling prohibiting the company from raising rates.

On April 24, the company announced that it would increase its price for its DStv and GOtv cable services, beginning from the first of May.

However, the CCPT ruled that the company should refrain from raising rates as initially scheduled, following an ex-parte motion presented by the applicant’s counsel.

Despite the tribunal’s interim order, checks conducted by Nairametrics revealed that Multichoice Nigeria has forged ahead with the tariff increase, with the new prices being displayed and enforced on its official website.

For DStv Premium subscribers, the price has surged from N29,500 to N37,000, while Compact Plus subscribers now face an increase from N19,800 to N25,000.

Similarly, Compact, Confam, and Yanga subscribers witness price hikes, ranging from 20% to 25% compared to previous rates.

GOtv subscribers also experience a similar fate, with tariff adjustments reflecting significant increases across various subscription packages.

Despite legal injunctions, Multichoice Nigeria’s decision to proceed with the price hike signals a bold move in a highly contested legal battle.

The Acting Chairman of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Adamu Abdullahi, disclosed that Multichoice had provided a detailed explanation for the price adjustments in a four-page letter to the commission.

The company cited factors such as foreign exchange fluctuations, high electricity tariffs, and operational costs as drivers behind the rate revisions.

Abdullahi explained that the FCCPC would scrutinize Multichoice’s justifications for the price hike, collaborating with regulatory bodies like the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure compliance with market regulations.

The decision to proceed with the tariff increase has sparked concerns among consumer rights advocates, who question Multichoice’s adherence to legal directives.

Despite the company’s rationale for the price adjustment, critics argue that subscribers should not bear the brunt of economic challenges beyond their control.(www.naija247news.com).

