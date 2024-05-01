Meta Launches AI Stand-Alone Chatbot to Compete with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, has unveiled Meta AI, a new stand-alone version of its chatbot designed to compete with industry rivals such as Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The move signals an escalation in the artificial intelligence chatbot wars.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch, highlighting the company’s aim to democratize access to advanced AI technology. Meta AI boasts advanced capabilities, including natural language processing, image creation, and short animations, all available for free use. Users can log in with their Facebook ID to access personalized features.

One standout feature of Meta AI is its real-time text-to-image generation, offering users the ability to see their queries visualized instantly on screen. Powered by the third-generation Llama 3 model, Meta AI promises high-quality images and improved performance in various tasks.

Despite concerns about time wasting and privacy implications, Meta assures users that their queries are stored securely and no ads or subscriptions will be introduced to the platform. Meta AI is now available in 12 new countries, expanding its reach beyond the United States.

Additionally, Meta is integrating Meta AI into its social media services, allowing users to access the chatbot directly within Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The company has also partnered with Google and Bing to enable real-time queries for live sports scores and stock quotes.

With plans for multilingual and multimodal capabilities in the future, Meta is positioning itself as a leader in AI technology, with Meta AI poised to transform digital interactions across various platforms and industries.

