Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

May Day: FG’s 35% pay rise mischievous, living wage should be N615k – Ajaero

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), criticized the federal government’s recent approval of a 35% pay rise for civil servants, calling it “mischievous.” He made these remarks during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday.

Ajaero emphasized that the last minimum wage of N30,000 expired on April 18 and discussions for a new minimum wage were supposed to have been concluded. However, he expressed concern that the federal government had not reconvened the meeting to finalize the discussions.

According to Ajaero, the organized labour has agreed on a living wage of N615,000 for civil servants. He provided a breakdown of how this figure was reached, citing various expenses such as housing, electricity, utilities, food, medical expenses, education, clothing, and transportation.

Ajaero highlighted the importance of a living wage that would enable workers to afford basic necessities without having to borrow or compromise their well-being. He urged further investigation into the proposed living wage, emphasizing its necessity for ensuring the financial stability and dignity of workers.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
President Tinubu Pledges Support for Nigerian Workers on May Day
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu Pledges Support for Nigerian Workers on May Day

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment...

“Fed Govt Allocates N2.75 Billion for Compensation in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Construction”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  In a recent development, Minister of Works, David Umahi,...

U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission Wraps Up, Announces Key Collaborative Initiatives

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA, Nigeria, May 1, 2024/ -- Deputy Secretary of...

Fire Guts Airtel Telecom Base Station In Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A fire incident has been recorded...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Tinubu Pledges Support for Nigerian Workers on May Day

Tinubunomics Policies 0
  President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment...

“Fed Govt Allocates N2.75 Billion for Compensation in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Construction”

Infrastructure 0
  In a recent development, Minister of Works, David Umahi,...

U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission Wraps Up, Announces Key Collaborative Initiatives

Bilateral Ties 0
ABUJA, Nigeria, May 1, 2024/ -- Deputy Secretary of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading