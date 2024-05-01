May Day: FG’s 35% pay rise mischievous, living wage should be N615k – Ajaero

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), criticized the federal government’s recent approval of a 35% pay rise for civil servants, calling it “mischievous.” He made these remarks during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday.

Ajaero emphasized that the last minimum wage of N30,000 expired on April 18 and discussions for a new minimum wage were supposed to have been concluded. However, he expressed concern that the federal government had not reconvened the meeting to finalize the discussions.

According to Ajaero, the organized labour has agreed on a living wage of N615,000 for civil servants. He provided a breakdown of how this figure was reached, citing various expenses such as housing, electricity, utilities, food, medical expenses, education, clothing, and transportation.

Ajaero highlighted the importance of a living wage that would enable workers to afford basic necessities without having to borrow or compromise their well-being. He urged further investigation into the proposed living wage, emphasizing its necessity for ensuring the financial stability and dignity of workers.

