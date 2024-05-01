Menu
Jnr. Pope burial: Family urges public to rely on information by Planning Committee

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The family of JohnPaul Odonwodo, a.k.a Junior Pope, has urged the public to rely solely on information from the Central Planning Committee (CPC), for his burial.

The elder brother to Junior Pope, Mr Ivor Odonwodo, said this in a statement in Enugu.

While noting that the family was heartbroken by his death, Odonwodo said they were finding consolation in the life of impact he lived.

“His life was characterized by love of God, love of family, love of community and being a beacon of positive energy to all who had come across him.”

According to him, what the family owe him at the point is to bid him a befitting farewell, hence the setting up of the burial committee by the family.

“We enjoin the public to rely solely on information put out by the committee on the funeral rites.

“The tentative date of burial for our fallen hero is May 17, while the programme of events around his farewell is being finalised with the family

“The Funeral Poster encapsulating these events will be shared by the CPC with the general public shortly.

“We encourage everyone to be patient as the CPC finalises this and in the meantime, tributes are being collated for him using https://everloved.com/life-of/john-paul-odonwodo/ and https://bit.ly/ForevermissedJnrPope,” he said.

He added that, “people who wish to send in letter headed tributes can send same to jnrpopememorial@gmail.com.

“For further enquiries on the passage rites or any other matter connected thereto should reach out to any of the undersigned:

“Mr Chijioke Ngwu, Chairman CPC and Mr Aka Eze Aka, Enugu Commissioner for Information and Communication.

“Others are Mr Ivor Odonwodo, Elder brother and Dr Amuche Nnabueze Chairperson, Media and Publicity Subcommittee. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
