Fuel Shortage Grips Nigeria, Selling at N1,500/litre, Disrupts Economy

An acute shortage of petrol in Lagos, Abuja, and various parts of Nigeria is causing widespread disruptions to economic activities across the country. Despite government efforts, the crisis has persisted for nearly two weeks, leaving citizens grappling with inflated prices and long queues at fuel stations.

Fuel prices have skyrocketed to between N700 and N1,500 per litre, leading black marketers to exploit the situation and charge exorbitant rates. Motorists endure hours-long waits to refuel their vehicles, while businesses struggle with reduced operating hours or closures due to transportation challenges.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) predicts that the fuel shortages will last for another two weeks, citing challenges in sourcing the product. Refineries in Europe undergoing maintenance have exacerbated the situation by limiting supply.

In major cities like Lagos, traffic congestion compounds the fuel scarcity, with early morning rush hours turning chaotic due to long queues at filling stations. Workers miss important meetings and appointments, resulting in productivity losses and economic setbacks.

Fuel retailers in other regions, such as Ebonyi, Enugu, Ilorin, and Makurdi, exploit the scarcity to hike prices, further burdening motorists and businesses. Some blame delays in refinery production, while others point to supply chain disruptions and increased demand.

However, in Awka, Anambra State, the situation appears more stable, with fuel available at relatively lower prices and minimal queues at filling stations. Motorists express hope for a swift resolution to the fuel crisis, urging the government to address the root causes of instability in the petroleum industry.

